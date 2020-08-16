HPD: Harris County deputy shoots suspect, searching for another in southwest Houston

Police say the deputy was not injured. Another suspect is being sought in connection with the incident.

HOUSTON — Houston police are responding to an officer-involved shooting after they say an off-duty Harris County deputy shot a suspect in southwest Houston Saturday evening.

This happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Ripplebrook.

Houston police said the deputy was not injured. Another suspect is being sought in connection with the incident.

Police said the deputy, who was in plain clothes, arrived at a home in the neighborhood when he was responding to a disturbance.

Two men pulled up in a car with the driver having a gun. Police said that is when the deputy shot him.

The driver was shot in the neck and the hand, police said. When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a woman trying help the suspect by applying pressure to the wound.

EMS arrived at the scene and took over treating the wounded suspect. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in surgery.

The passenger of the vehicle ran from the scene and remains at large, police said.

This is a developing story.