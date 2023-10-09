Teen shot to death in Atascocita woods, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened in a wooded area in Atascocita.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A teen is believed to be dead after being shot in Atascocita on Sunday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Investigators said it happened around 6:20 p.m. on Deer Timbers Trail, which is just north of FM 1960 and just west of West Lake Houston Parkway.

Officials said a resident called them after they heard several gunshots and some of the bullets hit their house.

Gonzalez said Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables were initially dispatched there. When they arrived, they found out a person, believed to be a 16-year-old boy, had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they think the teen was with a group of other teens when the shots were fired. They said the other people in the group left the scene and they were working to find them and find out what happened since it's still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Authorities said the teen who was killed lives in the area and the location at which the shots were fired was a known hangout spot.

