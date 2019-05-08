The number of mass shootings across the U.S. so far in 2019 has outpaced the number of days this year, according to a gun violence research group.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as any incident in which at least four people were shot, excluding the shooter.

The FBI doesn't have a definition for mass shooting. But it defines a mass killing as any instance in which three or more people are killed, not counting the suspected killer. So if you follow that definition, there have been about 31 shootings in 2019 that would qualify as mass killings.

Either way, the shootings happen in big cities and small towns. In schools, churches, shopping centers, restaurants, concerts, movie theaters, residential neighborhoods.

AUGUST MASS SHOOTINGS

In the first five days of August alone, 112 people have been killed or injured in mass shootings across the United States, most of them in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

August 5: Brooklyn, NY; 0 killed, 4 injured

August 4: Chicago, IL; 1 killed, 7 injured

August 4: Memphis, TN; 1 killed, 3 injured

August 4; Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 7 injured

August 4: Dayton, OH; 9 killed; 26 injured

August 3: El Paso, TX; 22 killed; 24 injured

August 2: Suffolk, Virginia; 2 killed, 3 injured

The shooting at the El Paso Walmart is the deadliest shooting so far this year. The 21st victim died Monday at the hospital.

JULY MASS SHOOTINGS

July 30: Columbus, OH; 0 killed, 5 injured

July 28: Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; 6 killed, 2 injured

July 28: Philadelphia,PA; 1 killed, 5 injured

July 28: Gilroy, CA; 4 killed, 13 injured

July 28: Washington D.C.; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 28: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 28: Uniontown, PA; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 27: Wichita, KS; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 27: Brooklyn, NY; 1 killed, 11 injured

July 26: Kennewick, Washington; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 25: Canoga Park, CA; 4 killed, 2 injured

July 21: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 21: Washington, D.C., 0 killed, 4 injured

July 20: Jersey City, NJ; 0 killed, 6 injured

July 20: Clairton, PA; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 20: Baltimore, MD; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 20: Chicago, IL; 0 killed; 7 injured

July 18: Chicago, IL; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 17: Lubbock, TX; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 16: San Antonio, TX; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 15: Atlanta, GA; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 14: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 13: Chicago, IL; 1 killed, 4 injured

July 13: Philadelphia, PA; 0 killed, 7 injured

July 11: Houston, TX; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 8: Washington, D.C.; 2 killed, 2 injured

July 7: Flint, MI; 0 killed, 6 injured

July 7: St. Louis, MO; 0 killed, 6 injured

July 7: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 7: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 7: Albuquerque, NM; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 6: San Jose, CA; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 6: St. Louis, MO; 5 killed, 0 injured

July 5; Boston, MA; 0 killed, 6 injured

July 5, Reno, NV; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 5: Chicago, IL; 0 killed, 5 injured

July 5: Brooklyn, NY; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 4: Chicago, IL; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 4: Rockford, IL; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 4: Los Angeles, CA; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 4: Fresno, CA; 1 killed, 3 injured

July 3: Katy, TX; 2 killed; 3 injured

July 2: St. Louis, MO; 0 killed, 4 injured

July 1: Baltimore, MD; 0 killed, 4 injured

El Paso mourns mass shooting victims Members of a youth sports community participate in a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) People raise their arms in the air during a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Cynthia Chavez, right, embraces her daughter Mia Chavez as they visit a makeshift memorial at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Eleven-year-old Ezra Magallanes speaks with the media at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Clarissa Hernandez holds Ezra Magallanes as they speak with the media at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Greg Zanis prepares crosses to place at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Greg Zanis prepares crosses to place at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Flowers and toys adorn a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) A couple embrace at the makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) People gather at makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Three-year-old Andrew Malagon observes a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Flowers and a Virgin Mary painting adorn makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, August 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Lupe Lopez holds a picture of a victim during a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Cathe Hill wipes tears from her eyes during a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. "There's no such thing as a stranger here in El Paso," said Hill about the impact the shooting had on the community. (AP Photo/John Locher) Leta Jamrowski wipes away tears as her parents Misti Jamrowski left, and Paul Jamrowski speak with the media at University Medical Center of El Paso, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Leta's sister was killed in the mass shooting at a El Paso shopping complex. (AP Photo/John Locher) Employees of Walmart cry as they attend a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting who were killed at the store inside a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Paul Jamrowski wipes away tears as he speaks with the media about the death of his daughter at University Medical Center of El Paso, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Jamrowski's daughter was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso shopping complex, and her husband is missing. (AP Photo/John Locher) People attend a vigil for victims of the shooting Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. A young gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area during the busy back-to-school season, leaving multiple people dead and more than two dozen injured. (AP Photo/John Locher) A Virgin Mary painting, flags and flowers adorn a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Dr. Julio Novoa, left, and Danielle Novoa, right, kneel beside a makeshift memorial with their 10-month-old son Ricard Novoa at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Children of a youth sports community participate in a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) El Paso residents place flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Saturday mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) An El Paso family bring flowers to the makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, August 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Melody Stout and Hannah Payan comfort each other during a vigil for victims of the shooting that occurred earlier in the day at a shopping center, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) People comfort each other during a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) People attend a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Rene Aguilar and Jackie Flores pray at a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) From left, Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort each other during a vigil for victims of the shooting Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. A young gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area during the busy back-to-school season, leaving multiple people dead and more than two dozen injured. (AP Photo/John Locher) Cynthia Chavez, right, embraces her daughter Mia Chavez as they visit a makeshift memorial at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) People comfort each other during a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Clockwise from left, Gabriela Lopez and her husband Roberto Lopez comfort their children Santi Lopez and Max Lopez during a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Dr. Julio Novoa, left, and Danielle Novoa, right, visit a makeshift memorial with their 10-month-old son Ricard Novoa at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Children of a youth sports community participate in a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Clarissa Hernandez holds Ezra Magallanes as they visit a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) People attend a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) People attend a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) People attend a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) From left, Samuel Lerma, Arzetta Hodges and Desiree Quintanar attend a vigil for victims of the deadly shooting that occurred earlier in the day at a shopping center Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) People pray during a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) People pray a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks during a vigil for victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

RECENT HISTORY

The last time the mass shooting toll topped days of the year was 2016, which had 382 mass shootings — the most in any year since the Gun Violence Archive started keeping track.

The past two years came close with 346 mass shootings in 2017 and 340 in 2018.

The deadliest shooting in U.S. history happened in October 2017 in Las Vegas. Fifty-eight people were killed at a Jason Aldean concert.

A month later, 26 worshipers were killed at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

