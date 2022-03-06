Gun Violence Awareness Day: Calls for action become louder

Voices across the political aisle are calling for changes to gun laws and a special legislative session in Texas.

UVALDE, Texas — Calls for action on Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Voices across the political aisle are calling for changes to gun laws and a special legislative session in Texas. The sense of urgency for Governor Abbott to make the call is high, as fall classes are set to begin in less than three months.

A call to action event Saturday in San Antonio, called "Stand With Uvalde", will raise funds for the Uvalde community.

Voices from across the political spectrum will be speaking, including a gun violence survivor from the Pulse night club shooting in Orlando, leaders with Voto Latino and San Antonio Spurs Head Coach, Gregg Popovich. The event will call on leaders to deliver common sense gun control to keep children safe.

Saturday's event at Travis Park is organized in-part by Congressman Joaquin Castro of the 20th District of Texas.

"This year feels different. Uvalde feels different. We've been dealing for many years as a country with mass shootings in churches, workplaces and supermarkets and in schools, but I think what happened in Uvalde really shocked the American conscience," said Castro.

Castro says lawmakers will take the first step in Congress next week in the House.

"We're going to raise the age for somebody to get an AR-15, to raise it to 21. We're going to make sure we limit high capacity magazines," he explained. "The idea that an 18-year-old can go in on his birthday and buy two AR-15's when that same 18-year-old in Texas can't go buy beer, can't go buy cigarettes and then would go and massacre these young kids and that law enforcement would take an hour to try to save them in that classroom has really shaken Americans."

He says they'll also pass a bill addressing Red Flags.

"When somebody goes and leaves these cues that they may be violent, that they may go shoot a place up, law enforcement can actually go in there and do something to stop them ahead of time," said Castro.

Bexar County leaders and medical professionals joined the chorus of voices today.

"The Governor's answer to form a committee and wait until the legislature meets in January of next year is not a good answer," said Bexar County Judge, Nelson Wolff, in a press conference Friday.

District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran supports a multifaceted approach: including age limits, accessibility of certain weapons, more extensive background checks and proper resources and training for school security.

"This is not a threat to our [second] amendment. This is just about gun safety," said Viagran. "This month has been full of tragic events that I believe as a city leader could have been prevented if we had the legislation in place."

Viagran says gun owners should keep their guns in a safe place and more education should be given to young people about gun safety.

Also of high importance, she added, is a focus on mental health resources.

"We're getting out of this collective pandemic and there's a frustration. We know there's stress and anxiety. We need to be able to talk about mental health and give to programs and support programs that help address the concerns," said Viagran.

If you or anyone you know is in need of mental health resources in San Antonio, call 311 and Metro Health will guide you to the right resource.

The District 3 field office is hosting a donation drop-off through the month of June for Uvalde. They're collecting gift cards, school supplies or any summer items families can use. If you have donations to drop off, call the field office in advance 210-207-0969.