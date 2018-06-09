GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - Following a month-long investigation, narcotics investigators from the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office arrested one of their own Thursday.

GCSO said Samantha Sattiewhite, assistant supervisor of telecommunications for the sheriff's office, is accused of being involved in illegal activity.

She is reportedly charged with "abuse of official capacity," a second-degree felony, and a "breach of computer security," a class A misdemeanor.

The sheriff's office said it also discovered that Sattiewhite was "communicating with inmates" at the Guadalupe County jail, which is a "direct violation" of policy.

GCSO said the investigation is ongoing and that it is not releasing further information at this time.

© 2018 KENS