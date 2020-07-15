Gregory Morales, Fort Hood soldier found dead in Killeen, taken off deserter list, mother confirms

Kim Wedel said her son was taken off the deserter list and classified as active at his time of death.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Gregory Morales' mother confirmed to 6 News Wednesday her son was taken off the U.S. Army's deserter list. Morales' remains were found June 19 behind a Killeen neighborhood.

Morales was last seen alive August 19. After his disappearance, he was listed as AWOL and later as a deserter.

His mother, Kim Wedel, sent 6 News a message Tuesday which said she received word that based on evidence the Army would be "reinstating him from deserter to active at the time of his death." She said she did not know what the evidence was.

Morales' name was also no longer on the Army's list of most wanted fugitives. 6 News made calls to Fort Hood's public affairs office and submitted a request via email for confirmation but we have not heard back as of this writing.

Wedel was pushing to have his name removed from the list but her casualty officer said the autopsy needed to be completed first. It was unclear if the autopsy was actually finished.