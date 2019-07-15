BEAUMONT, Texas — The groundskeeper at a Beaumont cemetery found two mausoleum tombs damaged and one casket opened almost two weeks ago.

Beaumont Police are investigating after a burglary at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Pine Street. Investigators believe this happened between Monday, July 1 after 2 p.m. and Wednesday, July 3 at 9 a.m.

"To have that resting place be disturbed, it's a very uncomfortable and disturbing feeling, It's not something that anyone should take lightly," Beaumont Police officer Haley Morrow said.





Anyone with information about this crime should call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip with your smartphone or tablet.

All tips are anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

The person responsible could be charged with tampering with a corpse, which could be a state jail felony.



"They only desecrated a brick and mortar and clay and ash barrier ground but their loved one is it a peace with God," Beaumont pastor Dwight Benoit said.

"To hear that young men, women, whoever committed the crime did that, they don't have to do such things when their so much other opportunities."



