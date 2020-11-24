Grandparents tied up during home invasion robbery

The robbery took place in the 2400 block of Cincinnati Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is safe but shaken up following a home invasion Tuesday morning.

SAPD responded to a robbery in the 2400 block of Cincinnati Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to an official at the scene, three to four men wearing all black, body armor and armed with weapons kicked in the door to the home while a couple, their daughter and their infant grandchild were sleeping inside.

The men went in, tied up the grandparents with zip ties, took their cell phones, and left them in their room. The couple's daughter, who was in another room, heard what was going on inside, grabbed her baby, and escaped out of a window.

The official with SAPD said that the victims thought the intruders were officers at first because they started shouting questions about drugs and cash. The men ransacked the house looking for drugs but did not find any. Instead, they took off with a TV and the grandparents' cell phones.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time.