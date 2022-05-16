'I did everything I could' | Grandmother tried to save 15-year-old shot and killed in west-side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO — The sound of deadly gunfire in a west-side neighborhood.
KENS 5 obtained audio from a home video surveillance camera where you can hear several shots going off Monday afternoon. A 15-year-old was shot and killed. Neighbor Sheryl Tyrone tells KENS 5 she and the victim's younger brother tried to save him.
"I was praying that he would just come through this," she said.
Tyrone said before 3 p.m. Monday, she heard the gunfire.
"I came to my door and a little boy about 12 years old said call the police and EMS because his brother had been shot," she said.
She saw a 15-year-old teen lying in the street in front of her home at Hemphill and Alston. The grandmother got towels and called 911.
"The little boy was bleeding and losing a lot of blood,” she said. "He had so much blood around his mouth and nose. I don't think he was really breathing. But, I tried to help him the best I could."
Tyrone tried to save a life. She said the teen had three bullet wounds in his back. She stayed with the victim until police arrived.
"I did everything I could," she said. I was nervous. I couldn't really think straight."
San Antonio Police said the teen lived in the neighborhood and was meeting someone possibly over money. There was an argument, which then escalated into the 15-year-old getting shot and killed.
"I love my neighborhood and like I tell you, you just never know," Janie Gamez, a neighbor said.
Police Chief William McManus said what happened is incomprehensible. He addressed San Antonio's recent wave of gun violence.
"Stop settling these arguments with a firearm," he said.
"Such a waste to lose a young life like this," Tyrone said. Unnecessary. Unnecessary."
She said she is going to hug her grandchildren a little tighter. As for suspects, police only said they have one person detained and are questioning another person.