Missing 6-year-old Joel Jimenez was returned to his mother Wednesday, but the boy's grandmother was not arrested until Thursday, officials said.

The San Antonio Police Department issued a warrant for the grandmother of a 6-year-old boy, Joel Jimenez, who had been missing from the east side since Sunday.

Sarah Tremillo, the missing child's grandmother, could face up to 10 years in prison for kidnapping.

The boy’s mother, Bianca Enriquez, told KENS 5 she believes he was taken by his grandmother from the east side neighborhood. “We just want him home,” Enriquez said.

PREVIOUSLY: SAPD: 6-year-old boy missing, last seen on east side

Enriquez said she hadn't seen or heard her mother in months and didn't know where she lives or how to get a hold of her. She said her mother was “not in the right state of mind” when she allegedly took her son. Enriquez told officials when she reported her son missing that Tremillo uses meth and had never been alone with the boy. She said that the boy was returned Wednesday night, but Tremillo took off immediately.

She was taken into custody Thursday.

According to an affidavit, Tremillo was arguing with her ex-husband, the boy's grandfather, on Sunday. When the grandfather wasn't looking, Tremillo allegedly took the six-year-old and drove off. She had the boy for three days, returning him Wednesday.

