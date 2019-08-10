SAN ANTONIO — A grandfather and his grandson are behind bars in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. The victim was a student at Piper Ranch Middle School where he sang in the choir.

Ignacio Romo wanted to be a professional gamer when he grew up. However, the 13-year-old's dream ended at 3 p.m. on September 28. His 14-year-old friend is accused of shooting and killing him with a rifle his grandfather bought for him.

"The fact is, there is a 13-year-old that is no longer with us," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. "Someone saw fit to just let this 14-year-old play with this weapon as if it were a toy."

Investigators said the boys were playing with an AR-15 style rifle inside an RV in north Bexar County. Investigators said the gun was purchased by 75-year-old Robert Voigt, who was arrested on Monday. Salazar said Voigt is the grandfather of the 14-year-old shooter.

"The fact a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were left unsupervised with any weapon, but one of a high-capacity mag, and a powerful ammunition," Salazar said. "To the point, a 13-year-old was fine one minute and is now dead and gone the next minute. I think this demonstrates that this is irresponsible gun ownership times 10."

The sheriff said the teen shooter at first lied to investigators and said Romo shot himself. He is charged with manslaughter. His grandfather is charged with a misdemeanor of making a firearm accessible to a child.

