Grandfather shot in back while using restroom by bullet that went through outside wall from gun his grandson was handling

SAN ANTONIO — A grandfather was accidentally shot in the back while he was using the restroom by a stray bullet that penetrated an outside wall from a gun being handled by his grandson in the front yard, police say.

Officers responded around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Pollote Street near Larkia Lane on the southwest side of San Antonio for reports of a shooting in progress.

When police arrived at the address, they found the 70-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to BAMC in non life-threatening condition.

Police say the man's 16-year-old grandson was handling a weapon in the front yard with a group of friends when the gun accidentally discharged, hitting the grandfather in his back while he was inside the bathroom.

Police have the teen in custody and are searching for the group of friends that was with him at the time of the shooting.

