Grand Prize Bar employee Josh Vaugh says he had to get numerous stitches in his head after he was attacked on Monday.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner is calling for the arrest of a man who the mayor claims attacked and “brutally assaulted” a Museum District bar worker after the employee asked the man to put on his face mask.

The mayor made the request via a tweet on Wednesday.

Grand Prize Bar employee Josh Vaugh said had to get numerous stitches in his head after he was attacked on Monday. He added that he asked the patron three times to keep his mask on his face.

After the third time, Vaughn said the patron took a glass and smashed it on his head, then fled in his vehicle.

Grand Prize Bar posted to Instagram Tuesday a photo of the worker who was assaulted with the caption:

“The realities of running a business during COVID. The only thing our employees did was ask a human to put on a mask. This human proceeded to smash a glass on our employees head for asking him to wear mask.”

The bar worker said he has never had a problem like this.

“Usually they just put the mask on and deal with it, or they’ll just leave,” Vaughn said. “I’ve never had anyone attack me.”

Vaughn says there is video of the man who he claims attacked him and the bar is turning it over to Houston police.

“We have a pretty good idea as far as leads go who it is,” Vaughn said. “I’m pretty certain we’re going to find who it is.”

The Houston Police Department says its major assaults division is investigating the case.

Mayor Turner commented on the incident Wednesday, tweeting this:

“The attacker who brutally assaulted the bar worker in the Museum District b/c (because) he was asked to put on his mask must be charged and arrested. Enough with this foolishness. St.”

Mayor Turner went to comment further on the incident during a press conference on the COVID-19 response describing the incident as “unacceptable.”

“Quite frankly, I view it as attempted murder, myself,” the mayor said. “But this type of foolishness will not be accepted. This lawlessness is not going to occur, be allowed.”

He added that HPD is aggressively looking for the individual responsible and charges will be brought against him.