Man pleads guilty to shooting 11-year-old girl while driving along Grand Parkway

Max Meyers has been sentenced to eight years in prison, a judgment the victim and her family are pleased with.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A Harris County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the 2021 shooting of an 11-year-old girl while driving along the Grand Parkway.

Juliet Davis, who is now 13 years old, and her family were in court for the sentencing of this case. This young rodeo barrel racer was nervous to face the man that changed her life forever.

"Over the last 23 months I have been waiting for that moment to see him and speak my heart to him," said Rachelle Davis, Juliet's mom.

On March 26, 2021, investigators said Max Meyers fired his gun out of a moving truck while he entered the Grand Parkway near Highway 249. One of those shots hit Juliet as they were driving home from a school dance. She couldn't feel her legs shortly after.

"It was terrifying. I was there. It was a lot of prayers and hoping to the hospital," said Jake Davis, Juliet's dad.

Her family says she had to undergo four surgeries and has a long road of recovery, not knowing if she would walk or even ride a horse again.

“She did 12 months of physical therapy just to learn to walk,” said Rachelle.

But in the middle of her therapy and recovery, Juliet’s family learned that Meyers had bonded out and was arrested for boating while intoxicated.

“To know he had been given a chance to be out of jail and used that to potentially put someone else in harm was very difficult,” said Rachelle.

On Wednesday, Meyers plead guilty to the shooting. Juliet’s family finally had a chance to speak to him face to face, her mother reading a letter to him.

“I was encouraged that he does show repentance," she said. 'There was remorse on his face when I was reading those things to him."

The judge sentenced Meyers to eight years in prison. It's a judgment Juliet and her family are pleased with.

“We forgive him wholeheartedly and do wish the very best," Rachell said. "We do wish that Max will be rehabilitated. But we also know we serve a God that is just and we are very grateful justice was served today."

Meyers' family did ask Juliet's family for forgiveness and they say they continue to pray for Juliet's health.