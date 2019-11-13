BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have arrested a man for murder after his grandmother was found dead in her home.

Police and firefighters responded to a death investigation call at a home on Kelso Lane around 2:30 p.m on Monday.

Inside, they found 71-year-old Cynthia Ziller dead. The initial investigation revealed she had been stabbed and her death was ruled a homicide.

Early Wednesday morning, police arrested 25-year-old Nathan Ziller of Graham.

Alamance Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Police say the suspect is the victim's grandson and is currently facing a 1st degree murder charge.

Ziller is currently being held in the Alamance County Jail with no bond.

Neighbors say Cynthia was a sweetheart. She still worked at 71 years old, and had just bought a brand new car.

"When she made soup she always shared," Patsy Meacham said. "We had taken her out to dinner about a month ago for her 71st birthday."

Nathan had a first appearance on Wednesday afternoon. He opted for a court appointed lawyer. His next court date is December 6.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text a –tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2

'Not Meeting Expectations.' Sheetz to Close High Point Store Because of Performance, Security Issues

One Year Later: Former North Carolina A&T Cheerleader Reflects On Assault