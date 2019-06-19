Texas is cracking down on porch pirates who try to steal the delivery boxes outside your home.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the new bill, which is set to take effect September 1. The law makes it a felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison, to steal packages or other mail. People who are convicted could also expect fines of $10,000 or more.

A survey in 2018 estimated 26 million Americans have had a holiday package stolen from their home.

