2 girls accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage to Montgomery Junior HS

MONTGOMERY, Texas — Authorities are working to identify two girls who caused more than a quarter-million dollars' worth of damage to a junior high school campus in Montgomery.
On May 24, authorities said the two girls, who appear to be between 12 and 16, were seen on surveillance video vandalizing a portable and causing significant water damage to other parts of the Montgomery Junior High School campus at 19000 Steward Creek Road.
No signs of forced entry were found.
Authorities said they are pursuing 1st-degree felony criminal mischief charges.
Anyone who recognizes the girls is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.
