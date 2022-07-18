16-year-old girl killed little sister with pillow to keep her quiet, police say

The teen is reportedly being charged with manslaughter.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Police in suburban Seminole County say a 16-year-old girl killed her 3-year-old sister by placing a pillow over her while their mother was working.

The little sister was found unresponsive Friday at MainStay Suites on Raymond Avenue in Altamonte Springs, according to a Facebook post from police. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

According to CBS affiliate WKMG, the children's mother told police she works from home, and the teen was supposed to be watching the little girl from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The idea was for the 16-year-old to help keep the 3-year-old quiet while their mom was doing work and taking phone calls.

But, at some point, investigators say it appears the teen put a pillow over her little sister to keep her quiet. Later, WKMG says, the big sister carried the unresponsive toddler into the bedroom where their mom was working.

After conducting interviews, police say they found probable cause to arrest the teen and charge her with manslaughter.