Court docs: Man accused of hiring hitman to kill ex-girlfriend in Georgia arrested in Pasadena

Stoney Williams is accused of hiring a masked man to kill his business partner and ex-girlfriend, Courtney Owens.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend and business partner has been arrested in Pasadena, according to court documents.

Stoney Lamar Williams, 41, was arrested Friday by the Pasadena Police Department. He's been charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in Gwinnett County, which is northwest of Atlanta.

Williams is the second suspect charged in the deadly shooting of Courtney Owens that occurred on Dec. 9, 2022.

Police said a man walked into a used car business carrying a firearm and wearing a mask. The man then made Owens get on her knees before shooting her in the head with a rifle and walking away.

Records say that Williams, who was engaged to Owens according to her obituary, was also her business partner. Williams owned the car dealership and Owens was an employee there, according to police. They accused Williams of arranging the deadly shooting because he wanted the business to himself and was breaking up with her.

According to police, Williams then disappeared after Wesley Vikers was arrested and charged in connection to the deadly shooting. Just before Williams fled Georgia, he created a tribute page on Facebook in honor of Owens. He posted photos of himself and Owens on vacation together and described her as an angel on Earth.