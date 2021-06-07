A woman paid to get her son into the country.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The child at the center of an early morning Amber Alert on Monday was rescued and five people are in custody in what the Haralson County Sheriff's Office called a possible human smuggling situation.

They said the 16-year-old boy was rescued at the Alabama Welcome Center just across the Georgia state line on Interstate 20.

The sheriff's office said the mother paid to have her son brought into the country. She planned to meet the suspects at the Welcome Center, but did not have enough money, so the smuggler took the child back.

The mother called 911 to make the report and authorities located the vehicle a short time later.