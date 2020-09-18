Georgetown businesses, church defaced after man refused to put on mask

The owner of 600 Degrees Pizzeria said she gave the man a slice of pizza when he first came by, but when he returned later without a mask, he was asked to leave.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Dumpsters, benches, businesses and a church were all defaced after a man allegedly refused to put on a mask when asked.

The owner of 600 Degrees Pizzeria in Georgetown told KVUE a man came in Tuesday morning and said he didn't have any money, so she gave him a slice of pizza and sent him on his way. But she said he came back later without a mask on and was asked to leave.

The next morning, areas all around the restaurant were tagged with graffiti.

"It's silly that people have to act that way," owner Jamie Coburn said. "None of us like wearing this. It's just something we gotta do. And to have that sort of retaliation after the kindness he was shown in that property is pretty sad."

Business owners said police arrested the man who had been asked to leave the restaurant.