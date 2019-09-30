SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a gas station on the northwest side.

The incident took place Monday, Sept. 23, at the Shell gas station on 3502 Culebra Road near St. Mary's University.

Police said one of the suspects threatened the employee with a handgun and demanded money, while the other was on the lookout and held the door.

One of the suspects fired off a shot inside the store and took the money from the register, authorities said. The suspects fled in a silver four-door vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to arrests.