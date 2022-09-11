Man arrested after car crash kills teen, injures woman, Garland police say

Investigators believe the suspect crossed the center median and crashed head-on into the victims' SUV.

GARLAND, Texas — Police say they've arrested a man in connection to a deadly car crash that happened in Garland Friday evening.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl that was injured from the crash was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Officers say the crash happened at 5 p.m. Friday on Castle Drive near Toler Road. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle was travelling northbound on Castle when it crossed the center median, collided with a SUV heading southbound, and caught fire.

Multiple people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The teen passed away Saturday and a woman remains in critical condition, according to police.

The victims have not been identified.

Police said the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jeremy Spencer, stayed at the scene. An investigation led officers to believe he was impaired. He was arrested and later taken to a hospital for his injuries.

According to the Garland Police Department, Spencer has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault With A Vehicle and Intoxication Manslaughter.

The crash is still under investigation.