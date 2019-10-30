SAN ANTONIO — A joint operation between the San Antonio Police Department's vice unit and street crimes unit resulted in the arrests of eight suspects – six women and two men – Tuesday morning allegedly involved in an illegal gambling operation.

Elda Sanchez, Elma Garcia, Aida Garcia, Teresa Perez, Adrian Gabriel, Aaron Gonzalez Jr., Adaljisa Gonzalez and Diana Garcia are all facing charges of engaging in organized gambling.

SAPD's Vice Unit headed up the months-long investigation that led to the roundup this week, an investigation that court documents state began when an SAPD detective began to investigate a southwest San Antonio property for illegal gambling. A search warrant was executed at the Somerset Road property in August.