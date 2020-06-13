Driver surrenders after police chase on NASA Bypass near Clear Lake

The chase ended on the NASA Bypass, just west of Highway 3.

HOUSTON — A chase suspect surrendered Friday evening after police followed a black truck for several miles along I-45 southbound in the Clear Lake area.

The chase began around 6:10 p.m. Friday as the Galveston Police Department tried to make a traffic stop near 37th Street and Church (Avenue F). Police said he driver of the black Nissan Frontier, identified as 58-year-old Julie Blow, did not pull over and led officers off of the island.

Police said Blow led them on a chase as far north as Park Place Boulevard and I-45 in Houston before making a U-turn and heading south again.

Blow stopped at the NASA Road One Flyover and tried to barricade herself inside the truck. She then surrendered to officers who saw a wound on her left arm, police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Blow is charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle on a $30,000 bond.