SAN ANTONIO — A fugitive was found hiding in an attic of a home on the city's northwest side, San Antonio police said Monday.

An officer observed Jade Escobar looking out a window of a home on Casa Linda near Leonhardt Drive. SAPD, Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies and the San Antonio Fire Department were involved, police said. SAFD brought a thermal imaging device to figure out that Jade Escobar was inside the attic. He was arrested on eight felony warrants.

Those warrants include two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, theft of a vehicle, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of credit card abuse, unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count involving a stolen check.

