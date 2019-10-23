UPDATE: Houston Crime Stoppers says an error was made on their part, and this suspect is no longer wanted. He remains in jail at this time.

Previous story follows.

------

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need the public's help in locating a man accused of sexually assaulting children.

He may be in the Pasadena area, officials said Wednesday.

According to Crime Stoppers, Brandon L. Escarenio is wanted for the charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Escarenio is accused of sexually assaulting two children under the age of ten between 2011 and 2013. The crimes occurred in the 1900 block of Runnels Street just northeast of downtown Houston.

The sexual abuse was continuous over the two-year span, according to investigators.

Crime Stoppers described Escarenio as a Hispanic male, 25 years old, approximately five feet, 11 inches tall weighing 245 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The fugitive was last seen driving a white Volvo sedan with paper license plates in the Pasadena, Texas area.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

