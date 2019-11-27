KERRVILLE, Texas — Kerrville Police Officers with the Special Operations Unit are talking about their work in a deadly standoff that happened one week ago. A gunman barricaded himself inside a movie theater. Kerrville officers Jaron Ince, Ryan Butler, and Sgt. Scott Gaige train for this moment.

They showed up to a murder scene at the Walmart. Melissa Vilgrana was shot and killed. Her alleged killer, her Walmart coworker, Fernando Rolon. Rolon ran from the crime scene.

"At first, I was like, 'man, this is going to be a long night,'" Ince said. "It is going to be a long one."

The officers finally got a tip from family members that Rolon barricaded himself inside the Rio 10 theater.

"We were fortunate this was a Monday night," Sgt. Gaige said. "It wasn't a Friday or Saturday, where they have late showings going on. This could have been a completely different scenario."

The tense moments eventually carried to the next day. The theater was ground zero. Rolon knew the place well because he also worked there. The officers with the Special Operations Unit had to be strategic.

"It is like a big game of chess," Ince said. "We make a move. He makes a move. We are going to react to that move."

Negotiators with the small team were in contact with Rolon for several hours. Then, he stopped communicating.

"We are going inside, back inside," Gaige said. "We are working in a tear-gas environment. It is labor intensive. We are wearing gas masks. It is difficult to breathe."

The suspect eventually shot himself and later died. DPS SWAT took over the scene.

"It can happen anywhere, anytime," Ince said.

"The good thing about our department is that we train well and we train a lot," Butler said.

DPS took over because members of the team had already worked a full shift and several hours to make progress on the standoff. The officers thanked other agencies for helping them resolve the situation. They also thanked their community for showing them support.

