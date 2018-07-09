GATESVILLE, Texas - A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband in a case that grabbed national attention was released from prison Friday morning.

Frances Hall had been incarcerated in Gatesville, Texas. As KENS 5 reported, she was sentenced to two years in prison in late 2016.

She was spotted smiling as she was released around 8:00 a.m. Friday. She quickly got into a Cadillac SUV to leave the facility.

Hall was convicted of killing her husband, Bill Hall, Jr. in 2013 when the two were chasing after Hall's mistress on Loop 1604. Evidence was presented that Hall knocked her husband off of his motorcycle in her SUV.

Jurors also found Hall guilty of aggravated assault. She has been serving a sentence for that offense concurrently.

