SAN ANTONIO — Four teenagers have been arrested, accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver in the middle of the day.

San Antonio police shared the news of the arrest on Facebook along with pictures that showed two teen boys in handcuffs, along with the stolen pizzas and the weapon believed to be used in the crime.

Police say it happened at a home on Highway Drive just before 11:30 AM Monday.

The driver told police that one of the teens acted like he was going to pay for the pizza when two other teens approached him from behind - one of them with a handgun.

The suspects then allegedly grabbed the pizza and ran off. Officers found the teens hiding in a nearby storage shed and arrested them.