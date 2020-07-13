Four teenagers caught after escaping detention facility, officials say

The teens created a distraction so they could climb over a fence, but they were caught almost immediately, according to the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

SAN ANTONIO — Four teenagers created a distraction so they could escape from a juvenile detention center on the city's south side - but they got caught almost immediately, Bexar County officials said.

The escape happened sometime Monday morning at the Mission Road Juvenile Detention Center, after the teens created a distraction in the outdoor recreational area, according to Lynne Wilkerson, Chief Probation Officer in the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Department.

"The four individuals climbed up and over a fence," Wilkerson said. "We are physically reinforcing the area where the youth were able to get over the fence."

Two of the individuals are 17 and were transported to Bexar County Jail pending their felony escape charges. They were both being detained for violations of their probation. The ages of the other two teens were not released.