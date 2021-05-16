Four people shot outside Atlanta's Trap Music Museum

The incident happened early Sunday morning.

ATLANTA — Four people were shot early Sunday morning in an incident police said happened outside the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta's English Avenue neighborhood.

Atlanta Police said three men shot in a silver car were taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

The fourth victim, a woman, was shot in the back. Police said she had not been with the other victims, and was taken to Grady by an Uber driver. There was no word on her condition.

The incident was originally reported as happening on Julian Street. Police later said they responded to the Trap Music Museum on nearby Travis Street.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the victims were leaving the location and returning to their vehicles when a suspect(s) occupying what appears to be a Black Dodge Charger with Red Stripes, began shooting striking the victims as a result," a police statement said. "Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."