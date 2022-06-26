Altercation leads to four people shot, one fatally, at north-side bar

Witnesses told police that multiple parties shot at each other, and some victims were involved in the altercation before the shooting while others were bystanders.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed and three others were wounded in an overnight shooting outside a bar just north of downtown.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Blanco around 2:13 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to the San Antonio Police Department, some type of altercation began in the parking lot of the bar, and one person pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Two of the victims were critically injured and the other two were able to drive themselves to the hospital for treatment. The other two were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Police say two who were injured were 19-year-old men, and the third was 23.

Witnesses told police that multiple parties were shooting at each other, and some of the victims were involved in the altercation before the shooting while others were bystanders in the parking lot.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene. No information was provided on the suspects, who fled immediately following the shooting. Police said security at the scene opened fire on suspects that were shooting, but don't believe they hit anyone.

This is an ongoing investigation.

