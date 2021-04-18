BCSO: Four people injured, possibly ejected from vehicle driven by intoxicated driver on far south side

Investigators believe the vehicle rolled over several times on U.S. Highway 281, south of Loop 1604. Three victims are in critical condition; a fourth was airlifted.

SAN ANTONIO — A major rollover crash on the far south side sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the victims suffered serious injuries and were possibly ejected.

It happened around 4:15 a.m., just south of Loop 1604 near the 21000 block of U.S. Highway 281.

Investigators said an SUV rolled over several times and that the driver was intoxicated. Three females were in critical condition and taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. One male passenger was airlifted to University Hospital with a serious head injury.

Deputies said the female driver was intoxicated, which caused the crash. She will be facing charges and according to BSCO, they could be upgraded if any of the passengers succumb to their injuries.