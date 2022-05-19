What we know about murder-suicide that left a 4-year-old girl, 3 adults dead

This is in the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive just northeast of Highway 249.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people are dead, including a 4-year-old girl, in an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff identified the victims as a woman, her 4-year-old daughter and her mother. It is believed that the woman's estranged husband is responsible for the shooting deaths. A semi-automatic pistol was discovered next to his body.

The sheriff tweeted about the incident around 9:20 a.m. This was the Commons at the Vintage Park apartments located in 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive just northeast of Highway 249.

The sheriff said the four people were found dead inside an apartment unit at the address. There is no active threat within the complex.

The sheriff said during a press conference that when the wife of the suspect did not show up for work this morning at a school connected to a mosque. Deputies were then called to investigate.

That is when the four bodies were discovered inside of the apartment.

The sheriff said the couple appears to have been estranged and undergoing the process of a formal separation or divorce. He added that there was a history of ongoing issues.

The sheriff explained that there was an investigation into allegations that the father tried to injure the 4-year-old daughter by possibly drowning her. This happened a few weeks ago.

There was also another incident recently where the estranged husband slashed the tires on his wife's vehicle.

He added that homicide detectives are still processing the scene.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.

Or text LOVEIS to 22522.