Five people were shot at Village Creek Park in southeast Fort Worth Sunday night, MedStar said.

MedStar arrived on the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Fort Worth police said in a Sunday night news conference that around 600 people were at the park at the time of the shooting. Some fireworks went off and afterward, police said they heard about 30 gunshots.

Of the five people shot, MedStar took four to local hospitals to treat gunshot wounds. Two of those four are in critical condition. One suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and one person suffered minor injuries. A fifth person left the scene before first responders arrived and went to a hospital on their own. All are adults. No ages were released by police.

Twitter user @Basell34 posted this video of the shooting (warning: some language):

The gang unit is taking the lead on the investigation and state and federal investigators are also helping out.

“Help us. I’ll tell you right now, the police department can’t do this on our own. We need our citizens to partner with us," Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson Buddy Calzada said.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: