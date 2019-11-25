This story has been updated to include information on the suspect.

Fort Worth police now have a suspect in custody for a violent attack that took place in a grocery store parking lot on Nov. 19, according to a tweet from the department.

Police said the suspect is a 15-year-old boy.

He allegedly approached an elderly woman around 7:15 p.m. night as she was putting groceries into her car on the 8000 block of Crowley Road, according to a statement from police.

He allegedly tried to steal her car, then hit the woman with a gun when she refused to hand over her car keys and stole money from her purse.

Police say a bystander attempted to intervene but backed off when the suspect said he had a gun.

