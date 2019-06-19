FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for answers Tuesday night after finding a dead body wrapped in plastic at a motel in southwest Fort Worth, police said.

Officers were called at 8:30 p.m. to the Crest Motel at 7600 Camp Bowie W. Boulevard after a caller reported seeing a dead person in a bathtub in one of the motel rooms, police said.

Officers who responded to the scene said they found an unidentified body "wrapped in plastic wrap."

They said they found and detained a "suspicious person" in the motel parking lot. This person had weapons and handcuffs on them, police said.

This is a developing story.