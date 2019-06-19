FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Fort Worth police initially posted in a statement that they found a dead body wrapped in plastic at the Crest Motel, but police later sent an update that this was inaccurate.

Fort Worth police are looking for answers Tuesday night after finding a dead body at a motel in southwest Fort Worth, police said.

Officers were called at 8:30 p.m. to the Golden Gate Motel at 7600 Camp Bowie W. Boulevard, police said. Officers found an unidentified body on the floor. The identity hasn't been released at this time.

They said they found and detained a "suspicious person" that tried leaving the scene in the motel parking lot. This person had weapons and handcuffs on them, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.