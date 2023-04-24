Man 'died a hero protecting his coworker' at Fort Worth apartment complex, family says

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 30-year-old Carlos Aybar, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 29-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man at a Fort Worth apartment complex, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. And now the victim's family is demanding justice.

Around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Marq on West 7th apartments in the 700 block of Arch Adams Lane after receiving a shooting call, a police incident report said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, whose family identified him as 30-year-old Carlos Aybar, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the report.

The homicide unit was called in to investigate, and officers arrested Devin Deron Smith on a murder complaint Friday, according to the report.

Court records show that Smith is being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center in lieu of $150,000 bond.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, this incident began as an argument over an animal control violation between Smith and a woman who worked in the front office of the complex.

The woman said she contacted Aybar because she was afraid of the way Smith was acting toward her, Fort Worth police said in a news release. The release said the woman told police that Aybar came to the office and, as Aybar attempted to get Smith to leave, Smith shot him multiple times.

That's when the woman reportedly locked herself inside of a restroom as the suspect was shooting from outside the door, according to the Star-Telegram.

Neighbors said they knew something bad happened when they saw the police presence.

"Like six police cars rolled up," Charles Ready said. "All the cops jumped out and they started pulling guns and running in the offices right on the corner."

FWPD said Smith fled the front office to his apartment, where he was detained by patrol officers.

Tenants told WFAA that Aybar was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex and was loved by many. A memorial is set up outside the complex with a sign on the office door that reads "Rest in peace Carlos," along with handwritten messages. One reads, "thank you for being our hero."

One tenant, Kelly Puls, said Aybar had left her apartment after he fixed her dishwasher minutes before the shooting.

"It was 30 minutes before it happened, because I was the last apartment he went to and it was the end of their day," Puls said. "He has this cart that he pulls around and he turned around and said okay I fixed it, call me if you need anything else."

Puls said Aybar was a friend to all and described him as happy-go-lucky. She also said she and Aybar lived on the same floor and she would see him at work, saying he floated around with a huge smile on his face.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help raise funds for his family.

The GoFundMe says Aybar was “a devoted father, son, brother, and died a hero protecting his coworker. He left behind a beautiful 4-year-old son, a loving mother and extended family.”

Puls said Aybar would talk about his young son with joy.

"He would do anything to his ability, above and beyond to help you out," Puls said. "He was a very good dad, and he loved his son more than anything in the world."

The funds raised will be used to help care for Aybar’s son and provide travel and financial support for his mother, who lives in the Dominican Republic, the GoFundMe adds.

If you would like to donate, click here.