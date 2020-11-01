FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Fort Valley woman who was brutally beaten in June of 2019, died Friday morning. Fort Valley police are investigating who attacked Pearlie Mae Williams.

Frank Parks was emotional looking at pictures of his sister.

"She was just a nice, loving person, and I don't know why someone would want to do her in like that," said Parks.

Fort Valley police say Williams was beaten in her home on Edward Street about seven months ago.

Investigators have not said that she died as a result of that beating, but she's been in area hospitals and a rehab center ever since.

"It just has me all screwed up here, bad. I can't hardly think on anything else right now," said Parks.

Police say they haven't made any arrests from the assault.

With the attacker still on the loose, neighbor Bill Stone says he's concerned about who could hurt someone he's known for more than 20 years.

"She was a fighter. She was fighting for her life and it just like kind of tore me apart," said Stone.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says Williams was 58 years old.

"I am going to miss my aunt. This broke my heart," said Patricia Parks, Williams' niece.

Family members say they are still left with many unanswered questions about the case.

"I just hope and pray to God that they find the one who done it," said Parks.

Lawrence Spurgeon with Fort Valley Police says police are still investigating the case as an aggravated assault.

Spurgeon says If a medical examiner determines that she died from her assault, it would turn into a murder investigation.

