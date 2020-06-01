FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County Islamic religious leader was arrested Friday by deputy after he was accused of sexual assault.

Mohamed Omar Ali, 59, is charged charged with three counts of indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault of a child

Ali is a Somali native who resides in the Houston area of Fort Bend County. Sheriff Troy Nehls says Ali is a well-known imam in the Islamic community and teaches throughout Texas and the country.

Investigators say they believe there are other victims locally and possibly nationally.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you are a victim or have information regarding possible victims, please call Sgt. Jonathan Howell at 281-341-4797.

“This is sickening and an abuse of power,” Nehls said. “If your children have had contact with this man, please talk to them. Victims’ identities will be protected.”

He remains in jail on bonds totaling $125,000.

An immigration hold has also been placed on Ali.

