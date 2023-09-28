Stafford woman shares story of her alleged kidnapping, says she prayed she'd make it back to her children

The woman, who spoke exclusively to KHOU 11, said the suspect covered her head with sheets, making it difficult to breathe.

STAFFORD, Texas — A woman was rescued Wednesday after being kidnapped right outside of her home in Fort Bend County, according to the Houston FBI.

The woman spoke exclusively to KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz right after she got out of the hospital. She didn't want to go on camera, but shared how the ordeal unfolded.

She said the suspects waited for her, and when she tried to run, they pulled her into a vehicle and covered her head with sheets, making it difficult to breathe. She said she was dehydrated, injured her arm, and was having heart issues when she was kidnapped, but through it all, she prayed she'd make it home to her children.

Friends and co-workers also spoke to KHOU 11. They're all too afraid to reveal their identities, but said they can't explain why their co-worker, Brian Rodriguez, who is accused in the crime, would do something like this. They said they never knew him to do bad things.

What happened

Around 6 a.m., on Pecan Lane, not far from Texas Parkway in Stafford, police received a call about a woman screaming, and shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived and found a man who said his wife had been kidnapped. He told officers she was leaving for work when he heard her screaming and he went to see what was going on. He said he saw his wife fighting with three men and tried to help, but one of the men pulled out a gun, pointed it at him, and took his wife.

Police said another neighbor reported seeing several men attacking the woman and putting her into her own car. The neighbor said they saw a black Ram pickup parked nearby. The neighbor told police they came out and fired two warning shots to try to scare the men away.

Shortly after she was taken, the husband told police he got a call from someone demanding $10,000 or they would hurt his wife. The husband also said the kidnappers told him not to call the cops, and if he did, they would kill their family.

Stafford police called in the FBI to help in the case. They learned the victim’s last known location was Sugar Land. SLPD used cameras in the area and confirmed a black Ram pickup was seen traveling with the wife’s stolen vehicle in the area. Police tracked the pickup back to a man who worked with the victim.

SLPD used drones and several officers who found the wife’s abandoned vehicle.

Further investigation led officers to East Beach Street in Galveston where the pickup was seen on cameras, police said. GPD went to the area and found a woman lying on the floor of the truck with her hands tied behind her back, her eyes and mouth covered and her head covered. GPD said one suspect was in the driver’s seat, another person was standing behind the truck, and another person was standing on the sand acting as an apparent lookout.

The victim was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.

GDP arrested five people:

Jose Gonzalez Hernandez aka Brian Rodriguez Ramirez -- who is the former coworker of the victim

Claudia Elizabeth Rojas Rivas -- who is Brian's wife

Pablo Mendez Cruz

Kelvin Gustavo Cruz

William Rondado Ramirez

They were taken to Galveston County Jail and will be transferred to Fort Bend County.

Brian used to work at a meat market with the victim. Before the kidnapping, the victim said she would pray over Brian and his wife all the time and he would even go to her church. Before the kidnapping, Brian even went to eat with the victim and his former coworkers.

Coworkers of the victim still can't believe what happened and can't believe Brian is considered one of the suspects.

"Nunca supimos que andaba en cosas malas o nada quedábamos sorprendidas," one of the coworkers said.

They said they never knew Brian to do bad things.

The victim said she is still shaken up by the entire ordeal, but grateful for the police and the FBI's swift actions.

Why she was targeted is still under investigation.