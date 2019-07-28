HOUSTON — An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife, according to court records.

Renard Spivey was booked into the Harris County Jail on a murder charge after Patricia Ann Marshall Spivey, 52, was found shot to death in a home on the south side of Houston early Sunday.

Houston Police said Patricia Spivey and her husband -- identified in the report as an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's deputy -- were involved in a "domestic disturbance" prior to the shooting. Police said the deputy reported the incident as an "accidental shooting."

Property records show a man named Renard Spivey as the owner of the home in the 5000 block of Briscoe where the shooting occurred.

Neighbors said the same Renard Spivey appeared on a TV courtroom reality show called "Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez." A man named Renard Spivey appeared as a bailiff on the program from 2012 to 2016, according to his IMDB profile. The profile lists that Renard Spivey as being a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Houston Police said the deputy was treated at an area hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Early information from Houston Police indicated that an elderly man was also in the home at the time of the shooting, but the man told investigators that he didn't see or hear anything.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM