Former teacher sentenced after admitting to having sex with student

A former San Antonio high school teacher was sentenced to six years in prison after he pled guilty to having sex with a student, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Jose Eduardo Hernandez, 45, appeared in the 144th District Court Tuesday. The former Lamar High School history teacher and softball coach was arrested in January 2020 while teaching at a middle school in Hondo ISD. The district terminated Hernandez following his arrest.

A report filed at the time of his arrest stated that the victim reported to police that she had been having sex with Hernandez, who was her teacher and coach at Lamar, starting in January of 2019. She reported they had around 20 sexual encounters.

The report says the victim told police Hernandez would have her skip class and he would take her to a nearby motel room.

In a statement issued following Hernandez's sentencing, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said he hoped the resolution offered closure to the victim. “Students look up to their teachers and coaches. Parents trust them with their children," Gonzales said. "This type of crime forever changes these young victims."