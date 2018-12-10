SAN ANTONIO — Former State Senator Carlos Uresti pled guilty to a federal bribery charge in court Friday morning, according to the Department of Justice.

Uresti is facing up to five years in prison with the latest charge.

The former District 19 senator admitted to 'conspiring with others' to pay bribes to former Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo in regards to a Reeves County Correctional Center medical services contract.

BREAKING. “I made the best decision for my family and my future”. Former Senator Carlos Uresti pleads guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge in Federal Court . Sentencing in Jan. Uresti is facing 12 years from a previous fraud case. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/eL1rq6R2bQ — Deborah Knapp (@DeborahKnappTV5) October 12, 2018

The press release stated Uresti also admitted to collecting $10,000 a month to be a 'marketing consultant'. Half of the monthly payment reportedly went to Judge Galindo as a bribe for him to award the contract to a specific company at a good price.

Uresti is expected to be sentenced on January 14, 209 for the bribery charge.

In June, Uresti was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $6.3 million in restitution after he was convicted on charges for money laundering, securities fraud and acting as an unregistered broker.

