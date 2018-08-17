The Archdiocese of San Antonio has responded to the fact that former member David Connell was listed in this week’s sexual abuse allegations against Catholic clergy in Pennsylvania.

While the archdiocese addresses an allegation that Connell “made a pass” at a student, that’s not the only thing he’s accused of in the report. In fact, the report suggests that Connell was transferred to San Antonio as a direct result of his abuse allegations in Pennsylvania.

According to the grand jury report, Connell, who served in San Antonio as a teacher and school administrator, sexually abused a known victim. Details in the report accuse Connell of drugging and raping a high school boy.

The York Daily Record provided a summary of the report. Here is where Connell is mentioned (emphasis ours):

David Connell and Timothy Johnson were Carmelite priests and Jim Gross was a lay person. In September 2007, a known victim reported he had been sexually abused by Gross, a basketball coach at St. Patrick's in Pottsville. He reported that the abuse began in the 1970's while he was in sixth grade. In the summer of 1984, Gross resigned from teaching at St. Francis School in Minersville, Schuylkill County.

In the narrative of his last evaluation from June 1984, the victim also reported that he was sexually abused by a Carmelite priest named Father David Connell and physically abused by a Carmelite brother named Timothy Johnson while attending Nativity High School. The abuse was reported to the Provincial of the Carmelites, Father Michael Kissane, in October 2007. The victim stated that his family's house had burned down and the Carmelites took him and his brother in and had them live in a priory. During the time he was living in the priory, the victim was sexually abused by Connell. The victim remembered drinking juice that Connell gave him and the next memory the victim had was waking up in his own bed naked, with Connell in the room. The victim had no memory of the prior evening but, on waking, he was bleeding from his rectum.

The victim told Johnson he was going to also report the abuse to the police. Johnson told the victim not to report the abuse to the police but the victim insisted on reporting. At this point Johnson began to severely beat the victim with a big leather belt and told the victim that, if he reported the abuse to the police, he would beat him even worse.

The archdiocese says that Connell came to San Antonio in 1976 and became a teacher at Antonian College Preparatory High School, where he later served as a vice principal and principal.

The archdiocese also laid out a timeline of Connell’s time in San Antonio, detailing that in 1989, he was assigned as temporary administrator of St. Thomas More Church in San Antonio, where he was later named pastor. He served in that role until his death in 1995.

At the time, the archdiocese says that Connell denied the camping trip incident happened. But the report suggests that the camping trip incident happened right before he was transferred to Texas and may have even been the reason he was transferred out of Pennsyvlania.

Here is the section of the grand jury report that refers to the camping trip (emphasis ours):

[Father Michael] Kissane informed the victim that other allegations of sexual abuse had been made against Connell. A “Confidential Report,” presumably written by Chancellor Anthony D. Muntone indicated that, in May 1976, it was reported to Muntone that Connell made a sexual advance on a male high school student while on a camping trip. While camping, Connell convinced the student that they sleep together to stay warm. The student reported that Connell “made a pass at him” while they were sleeping together. The student was able to rebuff the advance and Connell stopped. It was reported that the student was very upset over the incident and was a “reliable and trustworthy” individual. No further information exists as to any additional steps taken in regards to the sexual advance by Connell.

Kissane informed the victim that Connell was no longer with the Carmelite priests. Kissane told the victim that, after his time in Pottsville [Pennsylvania], Connell was assigned to a diocese in Texas but Kissane believed he was removed from the ministry and no longer active. Kissane said he had no idea where Connell was.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio said there have been no reports of misconduct against Rev. Connell during his time in San Antonio. They added that, “out of an abundance of caution,” anyone with information or concerns regarding Rev. David Connell to contact Steve Martinez, director of the Archdiocesan Office of Victim Assistance and Safe Environment, at (210) 734-7786 or (877) 700-1888, or e-mail at ovase@archsa.org.

We have reached out to the archdiocese to ask if they are aware of the other part of the report in which Connell is accused of drugging and raping a high school boy and when they were made aware of that incident, whether it be when he was hired or when the grand jury report was released. We also asked if they were aware of the confidential report written by Chancellor Anthony D. Muntone, which detailed the camping trip incident, when Connell was transferred to San Antonio, and if they conducted their own investigation when they were made aware of the camping trip incident upon his transfer.

We will update this story if and when we hear back from the archdiocese.

For the full grand jury report, click here or read below:

