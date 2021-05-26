Former San Antonio police officer sentenced to prison for distribution of child porn

Sebastian Torres, 27, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday, a former San Antonio police officer received his prison sentence for the distribution of child porn.

The USDOJ said on Feb. 26, 2020, Torres pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

Torres also admitted to sending numerous obscene depictions of young children being sexually assaulted to another individual on Oct. 31, 2019.

During an interview conducted by the San Antonio Police Department in October 2019, Torres acknowledged he had been in “group chats” with at least one minor, and failed to report the possible exploitation of minors.

SAPD suspended Torres in 2020 indefinitely without pay.