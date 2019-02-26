SAN ANTONIO — A former west Texas county judge has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on federal bribery and income tax related charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Former Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo, 55 of Selma, TX must also pay $876,000 restitution and be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after completing his prison term.

On June 12, 2017, Galindo, pleaded guilty to a criminal Information charging one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and one count of failure to file income tax returns.

Galindo served as County Judge for Reeves County from January 1995 through December 2006. Galindo, on behalf of Reeves County, negotiated a contract with a company owned by Vernon C. Farthing to provide medical services for inmates located in the Reeves County Correctional Center. Galindo signed the contract on September 13, 2006.

Former State Senator Carlos Uresti admitted to taking $10,000 a month to split with Galindo as a bribe for awarding the medical contract to a specific company at a good price.

RELATED: Carlos Uresti sentenced to five years in prison for bribery charge

RELATED: Former State Sen. Carlos Uresti pleads guilty to federal bribery charge

Earlier this year, Uresti was sentenced to five years in federal prison for his role in the scheme. Farthing was acquitted on all charges by a federal jury in 2018.