Former O'Connor High School teacher sentenced to more than 10 years in case involving sexual assault of a child

A guilty plea signed by David Vetters states that he used the Internet to communicate with a man who brought a 12-year-old boy to Vetters' San Antonio apartment.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A teacher who worked at O'Connor High School for 12 years has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a sex crime involving a 12-year-old victim, according to court documents.

A guilty plea signed by David Vetters states that he used the Internet to discuss, plan and facilitate the sexual assault of a 12-year-old child who was being abused by another man, Adrian Warren.

The document further states that after Vetters and Warren used their phones to plan and negotiate, Warren brought the victim to Vetters' San Antonio apartment, where the victim says Vetters sexually assaulted him.

Vetters pleaded guilty to Aiding and Abetting Coercion and Enticement, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison. He was sentenced to 130 months.

Northside ISD said Vetters was a teacher for the district from August 16, 2010, until September 15, 2022.

"I will share that the investigating agency in this matter was the FBI," a district official said. "At no time was the district made aware by the investigating agency of the involvement of any NISD students nor was any of the incident on NISD property."

The FBI shared more information on what led to Warren's arrest in August 2022.

They said Warren reached out to an undercover FBI-controlled account on the dating app Grindr in May 2021.

They said Warren expressed that he had been engaging in sexual contact with a minor for several years, beginning when the victim was only 7 years old. The undercover account replied with a fictional story that he had been doing the same with his 8-year-old nephew.

Authorities said Warren said that he was interested in meeting up to engage in sexual activity and watch child pornography. They said Warren added that he would be interested in bringing the child he was sexually assaulting after meeting the undercover account a few times.

Warren reportedly sent the undercover account two photos showing "an adult male’s hand grabbing the buttocks of a nude juvenile male."

The FBI said that the undercover agent later invited Warren to a hotel room to sexually abuse the fictional nephew. When Warren arrived, he was met by FBI agents.

Authorities said Warren lives in San Antonio with his wife and children, and a Child Protective Services investigator interviewed Warren. They said he admitted having sexual contact with a child and sending the photos to the FBI, and also admitted to keeping child pornography on his cellphone and on the computer in his house.

The child victim was interviewed at ChildSafe, and he said Warren sexually assaulted him multiple times starting when he was in the third grade.

Authorities said the victim also reported that Warren used a webcam to stream nude video of the boy to another man he could see on a computer monitor.